OSWEGO – Phillip John DeSantis, Sr., 95, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully on Monday October 4, 2021, in St. Jospeh Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

He was born in Oswego to the late Frank and Clara (Pascuito)DeSantis. Phil enlisted into the United States Navy, serving during WWII, where he was stationed in Pensacola, FL. as an airplane Mechanic. In 1953, he married Constance R. Bevacqua, and together they raised five children.

Phil is survived by his children Phillip, Jr. (Bev) DeSantis; Mark (Sandra) DeSantis; Mary (Robert) Thomas; Francis (Amy) DeSantis and John (Nichole) DeSantis. Phil is also survived by his 7 grandchildren, Laura, Andrea, Nicholas, Melissa, Crissy, Elizabeth and Iriel.

In recent years, he was further blessed with several Great Grandchildren. Phil and Connie dedicated themselves to their children and grandchildren. He worked at The Palladium Times in Oswego, before joining Sealright in Fulton, New York, where he worked for 35 years until he retirement in 1989. He also owned Job Printing Co. in Oswego, servicing the community for 3 decades.

Phil was predeceased by his wife Connie, his grandson Stephen, and his great Grandson Benjamin as well as his parents and his 6 siblings, Ella Natoli, Genevieve Marturano, Evelyn Quinn, Gertrude Cummings, Francis DeSantis, and Marion Griffin.

His services and burial at St. Paul’s Cemetery will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.

