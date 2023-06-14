OSWEGO, NY – Phyllis K. Christie Caso, 77; of Oswego, NY passed June 12, 2023 at the Oswego Hospital, after a short illness. Phyllis was born in Oswego, NY to the late Philip and Jacquelyn (Dashnau) Cutro.

Phyllis has been a lifetime resident of Oswego. She retired from Niagara Mohawk having worked at both Nine Mile I and Nine Mile II Nuclear Plants. Prior to her retirement she was promoted to a General Supervisor of Administrative Services. In her position, Phyllis would oversee the new Nuclear Division Organization, Facilities, Buildings & Grounds, Budgets and Office Administration.

She was a past member of the Elk’s Auxiliary, Oswego. Phyllis enjoyed fishing, boating, traveling and taking an adventure. She also liked to go to the casinos and golf. She wanted to tell everyone, “Thank You for all the good times we shared. I was really blessed with a great family.”

Phyllis was pre-deceased by her sister Diane McMahon. Twelve years ago, Phyllis and Ronald traveled to Catania, Sicily, Italy where they were united in Holy Marriage.

Phyllis is survived by her loving husband: Ronald L. Caso of Oswego, and her siblings: Marilyn Bok of PA, and Donna (John) Calverase of Oswego; her 4 stepchildren: Sarah, John, Mark and Christopher and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish and Shrine, Oswego where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home Inc., 147 W. 4th St., Oswego, NY, 13126.

