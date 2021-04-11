FULTON – Raymond Rebeor, 87; of Fulton, NY passed away peacefully Friday evening surrounded by his family.

Mr. Rebeor was born in Fulton, NY to the late Leonard and Mary (Clark) Rebeor. He remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Mr. Rebeor was past employed with Nestles Co., Fulton for 40 years working in all aspects of the company and retiring as a company chauffeur. He also worked at Fulton Savings Bank, Fulton as a custodian.

Mr. Rebeor was longtime member of the Fulton Elk’s Lodge and a Past Exulted Ruler. He was also a member of the Fulton Polish Home. Mr. Rebeor enjoyed fishing, wood working and singing with the Men’s Fulton Chorus. He was a hardworking man and his family attributed this to the fact that he enjoyed his work.

Mr. Rebeor was pre-deceased by his loving wife: Mary Tighe Rebeor, his siblings: William Rebeor, Joseph Rebeor, Arthur Rebeor and Patricia Grant.

A devoted family man Mr. Rebeor is survived by his seven children: Richard (Mary) Rebeor of Fulton, NY; Michael (Karen) Rebeor of Newnan, GA; Patrick (Kim) Rebeor of Fulton, NY; John (Suzie) Rebeor of Fulton, NY; Carol (David Robbins) Crego of Fulton, NY; Deborah (Chad) Munroe of Constantia, NY; Denise Rebeor of Liverpool, NY; his brother: Robert Rebeor of Allentown, PA; and sister-in-law: Irene Rebeor of Greenville, NY.

He is also survived by his wonderful 14 grandchildren: Jack Crego Jr., Kimberly Lane, Chrissy O’Connor, Billy Runner, Josh Abraham, Jennalyn Elhers, Brian Munroe, Jennifer Munroe, Kelly Morrell, Andera Weldin, Jill Rebeor, Amy Howell, Paul Becker and Jamie Becker; 13 great grandchildren: Devon, Wyatt, Abigail, Eric, Alex, Keegan, Kirsten Ava, Ella, Ethen, Jackson, Paul Jr., and Jake and several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service followed by Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton with Rev. John Canorro officiating. Calling Hours will be conducted privately for the family at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions may be made to Hospice of CNY; 990 7th North St., Liverpool, NY 13088. Face masks are required per NYS Mandates.

