OSWEGO – Richard F. Murney, 65, of Oswego, New York, passed suddenly Sunday, August 7 at his home.

He was born in Waterloo, New York, to the late George and Shirley (Lautenslager) Murney. He has been a longtime resident of Oswego. Mr. Murney retired in 2013 from Nine Mile Nuclear Power Plant, Scriba where he had worked as a Financial Manager.

Rich was a member of the Oswego Country Club, and Oswego Lacrosse Association. In his younger years he was an avid skier and golfer. Mr. Murney enjoyed trout fishing, hunting and visiting the family camp in the Adirondacks. He also loved to take trips to Lake Placid.

Mr. Murney was a devoted fan of the Boston Bruins, NY Yankees, NY Giants and Syracuse Lacrosse. He would also become a fan of any team that was paired against Duke. Rich was a self-proclaimed gin aficionado having enjoyed some spirits now and then. He was a teller of awful jokes which also included being the giver of politically incorrect birthday and holiday cards as many of the family and friends were accustomed to receiving along with the laughter that followed the gesture.

Mr. Murney is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Dr. Sean and Dr. Luisa Murney of Moseley, VA; his sisters: Sue (Joe) McCreary, of Greenville, SC and Kim (Karin) Murney of Boynton Beach, FL; his beloved 3 grandchildren: Calvin, Gemma, and Nina; and his nieces: Sara (Jason) Olschewske, and Jayme McCreary.

Calling Hours will be held Saturday, August 14th, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th St., Oswego, NY. The Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately in Waterloo, NY.

