WILLIAMSTOWN, NY – Sandra Tether-Wolcott, 75, of Williamstown, New York, died Monday at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

She was born in Margaretville, New York, and has been a resident of Williamstown for the past 10 years. Sandra was the daughter of the late Stanley and Elsa (Timer) Squires. She was a bookkeeper for the law office of Malcolm Hughes, Margaretville.

Sandra is survived by her husband James Wolcott of Williamstown, daughters Melanie (Ryan) Gigliotti of Pulaski, Pamela (Joel) Iacovelli of NC, her grandson Anthony, and brothers John and George Squires.

She was predeceased by her brothers William and Stanley Squires.

In following with Sandra’s wishes there will be no services.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home 224 W. 2nd. St. S, Fulton, New York. Contributions may be made in Sandra Tether-Wolcott’s name to Oswego County Ambulance, 21 Delano St. Pulaski, New York, 13142.

