OSWEGO – Sarah A. “Salli” Elkin, 78, of Oswego died Wednesday June 2 in St. Joseph Hospital in Syracuse.

She was born in Fulton the daughter of the late Lawrance and Martina (Brennan) Robert. Mrs. Elkin was a resident of Oswego for most of her life. She was a former employee of Pontiac Care and Rehabilitation in Oswego as a nurse’s aide. She was a communicant of St. Paul’s Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She enjoyed making puzzles, and seeing the finished product. Mrs. Elkin was also a quilter and would share her beautiful quilts with family and friends.

Mrs. Elkin was predeceased by her husband Francis J. Elkin Sr. in 1995. She is survived by her children Tammy Elkin of Fulton; Tracey Elkin of Oswego; Terrey (Gary) Hallinan of Oswego; Francis (Christine) Elkin Jr. of Oswego; Holly LaMond of Oswego; and Shane Elkin of Grand Island. She is also survived by her sister Mary Lou Fisher of Fulton and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services and burial will be Tuesday, June 8 at noon at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Oswego. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 West 4 Street, Oswego.

