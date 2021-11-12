OSWEGO – Scott R. Fullington, 53, of Oswego, New York, passed suddenly at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse New York.

He was born in Endicott, New York, to the late Richard and Frances (Kubik) Fullington and grew up in Fulton, New York. Scott worked independently in construction for years. He was a very creative person. Scott could fashion anything out of nothing when he had a piece of wood.

He is pre-deceased by his brother Brian Fullington in 2001 and his niece Kristina Skogfeldt in 2016.

Scott is survived by his children: Stephanie Aragon of CO and Chase Fullington; his siblings: Keith Fullington of Buffalo, Stacy Johnson of Liverpool, NY and Shelly Spaziano of Oswego, NY and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be held Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego, NY.

Burial will be held privately. The unvaccinated are requested to wear face masks per CDC guidelines.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...