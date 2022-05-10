FULTON – Sondra L. DeMasi, 79, of Fulton, New York, passed away Monday evening, May 9, 2022 after enduring a long illness.

Mrs. DeMasi was born in Fulton to the late Orvel “Bud” and Dorothy (Nadon) Tyler. She lived in Saranac Lake until she was about 7 years old and then she had been a resident of Fulton for the rest of her days.

Sondra was a licensed practical nurse. She and her husband, Thomas, owned and operated Tasty Pizza Shop in Fulton for 30 years. She worked as a LPN for several years as a specialized Pediatric Home Care Nurse with Kimberly Quality Care, Oswego, New York.

Mrs. DeMasi’s life revolved around her late husband, her son and her grandson—her family was her world. Sondra was a faithful servant of God and she loved her church. She prayed the Rosary every day and was an avid volunteer with the Church Bazaar having ran the Cake Booth for many years. Sondra also enjoyed teaching CCD and playing BINGO. She tried to never miss an episode of Days of Our Lives or a Dodgers Baseball Game even if she had to watch them on her phone.

Mrs. DeMasi loved to travel back to her hometown in Saranac Lake and visit Lake Placid, New York, with her family. Sondra was blessed to have wonderful friends and she enjoyed being a part of the “Top of the Hill Gang.” She was also chosen to be a Godmother to many children she loved.

Sondra was pre-deceased by her husband Thomas DeMasi Jr., in 2003.

She is survived by her son and light of her life: Anthony (Amy Gerth) DeMasi Sr. of Fulton; her beloved grandson: Anthony DeMasi Jr. of Fulton; two brothers: Tom (Delores) Tyler of Fulton, NY; and Steve (Victoria) Tyler of Fulton, NY; and several nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

Funeral Services will be conducted 9:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Calling Hours will be conducted 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...