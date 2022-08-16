SCRIBA, NY – Stephen Falise, 64, of Scriba, New York, had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Stephen was born in Oswego, New York, to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, after 42.5 years of employment.

He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed farming and working his land. He was a collector of tractors that he could work on, work with, and restore. If you did not find him outdoors Stephen could be found in his shop. He would spend countless hours puttering and tinkering with his tools. The saying, “he never knew a stranger–just a friend he hasn’t met,” applied to him.

Stephen was a man who was never at a loss for words, but he was also a great listener. After meeting someone new, Stephen would always take the time to learn the person’s story. This family will also miss his sense of humor and the laughter that would follow.

Stephen is survived by his longtime companion of 14 years Theresa Corradino of Scriba, NY; his children: Ryan (Amber) Falise of TN; Stephanie (Justin) Shaw of SC; Alicia (Mike Hansen) Corradino of Palermo, NY; and Joseph (Jennifer) Corradino of Syracuse, NY; his brothers: Michael Falise of Minetto, NY and Stanley (Terry) Falise of Minetto, NY; his grandchildren: Nicholas and Aubrey Hansen, Benjamin Corradino, and Brinley and Bentley Falise; several nieces, nephews and his “special pets” his cows: Bozo and Emma Jean and his beloved Abigail who hopefully met him at the rainbow bridge.

In adherence with Stephen’s wishes there will be no funeral service or calling hours. Burial will be held privately. The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego, NY 13126 has care of the arrangements.

