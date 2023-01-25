FULTON – Susan M. Scerbo, 61; of Fulton passed peacefully at home with her family by her side after courageously fighting her battle with cancer for over 3 years. Susan was born in Fulton, NY and she has remained a lifelong resident.

She owned and operated S&A Legal Printing, Fulton and she was employed for 12 years with the Fulton Consolidated School District as a Clerk in the business office.

Susan is survived by her loving parents: Barbara and Edward Scerbo of Fulton, and her sister and brother: Laurie (Monroe) Osborne of Fulton, NY and Edward Scerbo Jr. of VA. While Susan did not have any biological children herself, she was a 2nd mother to her beloved nieces and nephews: Adam (Danielle) Osborne, Matthew (Laura) Osborne, Courtney (Zachary) Plonka and Claudia Scerbo and her 6 wonderful great nieces and great nephews: Tyler, Nathaniel, Lena, Elise, Matthew and Madilynn.

A Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday in Holy Trinity Parish 309 Buffalo St., Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. There will be no calling hours.

Burial will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, NY. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY 13069.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...