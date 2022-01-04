FULTON – Teresa Abraham, 69, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully at home Monday morning January 3, 2022.

She was born in Fulton to the late Frank and Ann (Kostyszyn) Jonientz. Teresa was a lifetime resident of Fulton. She was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, Fulton and CCBI, Syracuse, New York. She went on to work as a Medical Secretary with Upstate Hospital, Syracuse and then for Dr. Trust Pediatrics, Fulton.

Teresa continued her work experience in the family business Fulton T.V. and Appliance where she was the primary bookkeeper for several years until just recently when her illness forced her to remain home. Teresa enjoyed gardening and had an especially green thumb with her collection of orchids. She was a runner with Fleet Feet and she liked participating in local races such as It’s a Wonderful Life.

Teresa is survived by her husband of 46 years: Stephen Abraham of Fulton, their three children: Krista Abraham of Syracuse, NY; Karinn Abraham of Syracuse, NY; Steve Abraham of Fulton; her siblings: Dorothy, Kathy, Susie, Marilynn, Claudia, Frank, Shelly and several nieces and nephews and her special fur baby: Benny.

Teresa was predeceased by her brother Paul “PJ” Jonientz.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held privately. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

