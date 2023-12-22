FULTON – Timothy James Zaryski, December 20, 2023, Timothy James Zaryski, 45; formerly of Fulton, NY passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

He was born in Oswego, NY and was a longtime resident of Fulton, NY. Tim liked to weld, paint and work construction. He was always a giving man; the type of person who would give anyone in need the shirt right off his back. He was pre-deceased by his dad: Paul Zaryski Sr.

Timothy is survived by his daughters: Julianne Alexus Zaryski of Fulton, Jadelynn Elizabeth Zaryski of Fulton; his parents: Mary Franco and James Story of Fulton, his stepmother: Sherry Zaryski of Oswego, NY; his brothers Paul Zaryski Jr. of Hilton, NY, and Scott Zaryski of Oswego; two nephews: Evan and Eli and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Service will be held privately at Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton where a mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella.

Calling Hours will also be held privately at Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton.

Burial will be St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

