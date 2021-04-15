FULTON – Tina Firenze, 99, of Fulton passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her son’s Clay, New York, home.

Tina had been born in Fulton, New York, to the late Constantine and Catherine (Raneri) Bevacqua. She had remained a life resident of Fulton. Tina was a longtime communicant of Holy Family Church, Fulton and a current parishioner of Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Per LeMoyne, and a past member of the Holy Family Altar Rosary Society, Bingo and Bazaar Volunteer and Card Club member.

She was pre-deceased by her son: David Firenze in 1994, and siblings: Fred Bevacqua, Mary Place, Frank Bevacqua, and Matthew Bevacqua.

Tina is survived by her devoted family: Samuel Firenze of CO, James Firenze of Clay, NY, Kathy Firenze of Clay, NY and Mary Beth Firenze of Fulton, NY; 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted 9:30 a.m. Monday, Holy Trinity Parish, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Calling hours will be 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of CNY and of the Finger Lakes 990 7th North St., Liverpool, NY 13088. Face masks and capacity limits will apply in adherence with NYS mandates.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...