FULTON – Vincent J. Valelunga died unexpectedly at home on November 16, 2024.

Born in Syracuse to Ernest and Doris (Brown) Valelunga, both deceased. A lifelong resident of Fulton he never met a person he wouldn’t or couldn’t befriend. He graduated from G. Ray Bodley H S. in 1972 and was employed locally by Miller Brewery, Chrysler (Syracuse) Oswego County and K&N Foods. He participated in several soft ball leagues including national tournaments and was a member of the Fulton Polish Home.

Vince was loving brother to sisters Patty (Dan) Hall of Fulton and Sharon Reiter of Arizona and brother-in-law Bernard Quinn of Oswego. Also survived by niece Eileen (Arron) Fritton and Dayna Reiter and nephew Devin Reiter. Great uncle to Kylie and Cole Fritton.

He was preceded in death by sister Nancy Quinn.

Celebration of Life will be open to his many friends at the Polish Home, Fulton, on November 30th 1-4 PM. In lieu of flowers the family request any gifts to go toward expenses.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., Fulton.