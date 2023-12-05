FULTON – December 2, 2023, Virginia “Ginger” Richardson Faehl, 81; of Fulton, NY joined her family and friends in heaven Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, after enduring a short illness.

Ginger was born in Fulton, NY to the late Clayton and Mary (Thompson) Brown and she remained a resident of Fulton for most of her life. Ginger was past employed with several local businesses and worked with Alltel, Fulton for 20 years. She was an avid bowler and dancer. She enjoyed and never missed a chance to attend the Monday night dances held at the Volney VFD. Ginger was a member of the Moose Lodge, Fulton; the Fulton VFW Post #569 Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary, Hannibal. Ginger was also a member of the Minetto United Methodist Church.

She was pre-deceased by her 1st husband: Raymond Hawkins and their infant daughter Patty Ann Hawkins. Ginger was also pre-deceased by her 3rd husband Jack Faehl, her longtime companion of 20 years: George Woods, and her sister Carolyn Ann Brown Rivette.

She is survived by 3 stepsons: Rodney Richardson of NC, Guy Richardson of Prince Edward Island and James Richardson of Baldwinsville, NY and their families. Ginger is also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends.

Calling Hours will be held Thursday, December 7th from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton.

The Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 PM in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., with Pastor Maureen Berson officiating.

Burial will be held in the spring at Jacksonville Cemetery, Lysander, NY.

Donations may be made to Minetto United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 217, Minetto, NY 13115-0217.

