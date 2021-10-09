February 3, 1945 – October 5, 2021

Linda K. (Doull) Howard, 76, lived a great life that came to its end on Tuesday, October 5 as her body passed away after a short illness. Born in Fulton, NY, Linda graduated from Fulton High School and Chandler School for Women in Boston, MA. After college, she returned to Fulton where she had two sons, and worked at the Fulton Family YMCA, and for several years at the Oswego County Real Property Tax office. In 1993, she relocated to Chandler, AZ, and worked for Arizona State University, from which she retired in 2007. In 2015, she relocated to the Lancaster, PA area. In her free time, she loved travelling, and had visited all 50 states during her lifetime. She also enjoyed reading, puzzles of many sorts, and a wide variety of crafts, especially knitting and quilting.

Linda is predeceased by her parents Gerald N. Doull and Bernice K. (Dorr) Doull. She is survived by her wife, Diane L. Williams; a brother, Gerald Jr. of Elizabethtown, PA; sons Aaron (Christine) of North Syracuse, NY, and Brian (Lisa Tetro) of Fulton, NY; as well as niece Kathleen Vargo of Elizabethtown, PA, nephew James (Deb) Doull of Spring, TX, niece Barbara (Dan) Addessi of Spring, TX, and niece Eileen (Rick) Walker of Carbondale, IL.

No services will be held at the request of the deceased. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.

