OSWEGO – Mary K Benson passed away on Sunday November 12 2023 in Oswego Hospital surrounded by family members.

Mary was a lifelong resident of Oswego County. Mary was an inspiration to all who knew her. Her fighting spirit, loving kindness and never ceasing laughter will continue to live in our hearts.

Mary is survived by her husband Dennis Benson, her sons Rick Coe 2nd, Christopher Coe, Jacob Benson and Joseph Benson along with their wives and children. Her sisters, Belva, Cindy, Linda, Sherry and Rita along with many nieces and nephews.

Service will be held Saturday November 18 2023 at New Heart Ministries. 80 Smokey Hollow Road Baldwinsville, Ny 13027 service at 2pm

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...