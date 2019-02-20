OCO Board Member Elections Set February 25 – March 1

FULTON – Oswego County Opportunities will hold its annual public election of members of its board of directors who will represent the low-income sector on its board.

Ballots will be available for voting to take place at various sites during the dates and times listed below.

Oswego County Opportunities is the county’s Community Action Agency.

This designation means that it has a principal focus on eliminating the impact poverty has on Oswego County.

As a result of this designation, one-third of OCO’s board members are required to be either Oswego County residents who are experiencing low-income circumstances themselves or representatives of this population.

These individuals are required to be selected to serve on the board through a democratic process (voting) by those they represent, individuals experiencing low-income circumstances.

Voting places, dates and times:

Fulton:

February 25 – March 1, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

OCO Main Office, 239 Oneida St., Fulton, NY

Oswego:

February 25 – March 1, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

OCO Midtown Office, 18 E. Cayuga St., Oswego, NY

Central Square:

February 28, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Central Square Dining & Activity Center, Central Square Community Church, 833 US Route 11, Central Square, NY

Applicants for OCO board of directors:

Martha Sturtz currently serves as the coordinator of the Mexico Food Pantry and is always working to assist clients with additional services. She is a lifetime member of the Mexico School District and taught at the Middle School for 30 years. She has also been involved with many agencies that serve the low-income community and wants to continue helping to improve services throughout the county. She feels that she can add a local perspective to the OCO board.

Jeff Wallace currently serves as a home tutor with the Oswego City School District after retiring with more than 45 years of experience in small business, non-profit consulting, military and law enforcement. As an ordained minister, he has been passionate in helping those in need. One member of his family has lived in an OCO directed home for many years, and Wallace said that he knows and understands the quality of care at OCO’s residential services. He would like to support and serve that kind of human care.

Lori Donahue is a current OCO board member. She has served on many committees and boards that serve those who are low-income. She has worked as an emergency services coordinator where she helped people who were experiencing eviction, homelessness, energy bill disconnects and many other issues. She currently works as a tax professional/quality sales specialist at H&R Block.

David Allan Beehner grew up in a single-parent home, living in and out of poverty. He is well aware of the challenges that face people in these types of situations. He went on to serve our country in the United States Army. He said that six years in the military has helped him to create a can-do attitude. He has received a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Columbia College, a Master’s Certificate in Agile Contract Management from Villanova University, and is currently attending Liberty University for his Bachelor’s in Christian Ministries. He is trying to prepare himself to become a contract manager. His goal is to make a difference in the community in which he lives.

OCO board of directors meetings are open to the public.

The board meets on the second Tuesday of the month, except in July, August and December, at 8 a.m. at the OCO main office, 239 Oneida St., Fulton.

The other exception is the board’s annual meeting, held the second Tuesday of April at a location to be announced.

For more information, please contact OCO at 315-598-4717 ext. 1030

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...