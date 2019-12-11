OCO Nutrition Services Joins Meals on Wheels America and Subaru of America in Sharing the Love this Holiday Season

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Nutrition Services has partnered with the National Meals on Wheels Association and Subaru for the 2019 Subaru Share the Love Event.

Now in its 12th year, Share the Love is a partnership with Meals on Wheels America and local Meals on Wheels programs across the country.

OCO’s Meals on Wheels program provides daily nutritious meals and critical safety checks on homebound seniors.

Each donation helps enable seniors to age with independence and dignity in their own homes, where they want to be.

Over the last 11 years, through the Share the Love Event, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $145 million to charity.

Now in its 12th year, Subaru is on track to bring that total to over $170 million, proving there’s no limit to the amount of love we can all share.

“Participation in the 2019 Subaru Share the Love Event is an excellent way for us to increase awareness of OCO Nutrition Services and raise additional funds to benefit our home delivered meal program,” said Program Services Manager, Allison Griffin.

As part of this year’s Share the Love OCO Nutrition Services is offering special activities and events at its Dining and Activity Centers and is collecting non-perishable food items in its kitchen site at 5871 Scenic Ave. in Mexico and each of its six Dining and Activity Centers.

All food donations will be used to fill the shelves of its food pantry and the Blizzard Bags that provide emergency food supplies for snow-bound seniors.

OCO kicked off its participation in the 2019 Subaru Share The Love Event® with a Thanksgiving Celebration and Food Drive.

The Subaru Share The Love Event Thanksgiving Celebration was held at the Central Square Dining and Activity Center, 833 US Route 11 on November 14.

Seniors 60 and older had the opportunity to gather with friends and community members for lunch and activities.

Seniors enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal with roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing and all the trimmings, followed by a longtime favorite dessert, pumpkin pie.

As part of the 2019 Subaru Share The Love Event OCO has also partnered with Kinney Drugs in Mexico where they have a senior giving tree decorated with gift tags that indicate items that seniors in the greater Mexico area are in need of.

The gifts donated by the community are then distributed by the Nutrition Services Meals on Wheels drivers’ right to the senior’s home.

“We are also sharing the love on our Facebook page ‘OCO Nutrition Services’. I encourage community members to ‘like’ and follow our Facebook page to keep updated on what’s happening at our Dining and Activity Centers,” said Griffin.

As part of its participation in the Subaru 2019 Share the Love Event OCO staff and community partners will be checking in on those that receive home delivered meals through its Holiday Calling initiative.

“For some of our seniors the only person they have contact with at their home is the person delivering their meal. Our staff and volunteers will be calling our seniors to see how they are doing. It’s nice to hear a friendly voice over the holidays and our seniors truly appreciate it,” said Griffin.

OCO’s Home Delivered Meal service is funded in part through Oswego County Office for the Aging and United Way of Greater Oswego County.

Additionally OCO’s Nutrition Services administers six Dining and Activity Centers where seniors can enjoy a hot, nutritious noontime meal and visit with friends.

These centers are located in Fulton, Mexico, Hannibal, Parish, Phoenix and Central Square.

All centers now have bus transportation to give seniors an opportunity to join friends for activities and a nutritious meal.

For more information on OCO Nutrition Services call 315-598-4712.

OCO, Inc. is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

