OOC Presents Award To David Dano

OSWEGO – At its annual meeting in June, Operation Oswego County presented the 2019 Martin Rose Economic Developer Merit Award to David Dano.

It was in recognition and appreciation of his outstanding record of exhibiting leadership, support, expertise and cooperation in advancing economic and business development that have significantly enhanced the business climate, economic progress and the quality of life in Oswego County; for his commitment and dedication for serving on the Board of Directors of Operation Oswego County between 1985-1999 (15 years); serving as Vice President between 1987-1996 (10 years); serving as president between 1996-1999 (4 years); for providing financial consulting services between 2000-2002 (3 years); for serving as Operation Oswego County’s loan manager between 2003-2004 (2 years) and its business finance director between 2005-2018 (14 years); for serving as chief financial officer of the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency between 2009-2018 (10 years) and for his extraordinary devotion to Oswego County businesses, non-profit organizations and citizens for over 35 years.

Pictured are, from left, Barbara Bateman, OOC board president, Charlene Dano, David’s wife, David Dano, retired, and L. Michael Treadwell, OOC executive director.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...