Open Mic Friday Featuring Syracuse Native Bob Halligan, Jr. as Guest Host

OSWEGO – Syracuse native and Ceili Rain’s front man Bob Halligan Jr. will be the guest host for Open Mic Friday on November 15 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The wheelchair accessible venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego.

Halligan has written more than 140 songs recorded by well-known rock artists, including Cher, Michael Bolton, KISS, Kathy Mattea, Bob Carlisle, Rebecca St. James, Jump 5, Maire Brennan and countless others.

Bob writes all the music and lyrics for his band, Ceili Rain, an innovative blend of pop-rock music with a flamboyant Celtic/Irish flavor.

Halligan leads off at 7 followed by performers who sign up that night.

Sign-up begins at 6:30 when doors open.

Musicians typically play three songs each, depending on the numbers signing up.

All ages and experience levels are welcome.

Budding performers, singer-songwriters and musicians of most all genre are given an opportunity to perform in a supportive environment using cutting edge professional sound equipment managed by trained sound technicians and college audio engineer interns.

There is a suggested donation of $2 at the door.

The atmosphere is casual.

Light refreshments are available.

Open Mic Fridays take place every two weeks on the eve of the Music Hall’s Saturday concerts.

Local music luminaries emcee each event.

The fall series continues with KennaDee on December 6.

Open Mic starts up again in the new year on February 21 with guest host Cam Caruso and on March 6 Joanne Sherwood and March 20 Marc Warner.

For a complete performance schedule visit the website or pick up an event calendar from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or ticket outlet at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St., Oswego.

Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email: [email protected]

The Music Hall is a non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception in 1978.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...