Operation Oswego County Gives Information On PREVAIL NY, N95 Manufacturing Grant

OSWEGO COUNTY – Operation Oswego County has sent out the following news regarding economic development.

JMA Wireless of Liverpool, New York, has teamed with Dr. John Callahan and Syracuse University to develop the Pandemic Response Emergency Ventilation Assembled In Liverpool New York, known as PREVAIL NY.

The PREVAIL NY system utilizes existing FDA approved manual resuscitator kits that are readily available at hospitals. The ventilation system automates the manual resuscitators while featuring key ventilator functions familiar to and required by hospital staff.

In an effort to get this type of unit into the hands of hospital staff who need it, JMA Wireless has provided plans for the device on their website as a free, open-source design.

Manufacturers are encouraged to use these plans to develop more of these units.

Visit https://jmawireless.com/prevail-ny/ to view a video about the ventilator and to download the plans.

–

Six companies will share in a total of $400,000 in grant money available to produce N95 masks and manufacture ventilators. The grants are open to small to medium-sized manufacturers who have the ability to increase their manufacturing capacity of qualified N95 respirators or ventilators or those manufacturers who can shift production in order to fill this critical need. Applications must be submitted by Friday, April 17, 2020 at 4 p.m. The application, grant guidelines and additional information may be found at https://fuzehub.com/coronavirus-grant/

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...