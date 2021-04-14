To the Editor,

Oswego is known as a county that works together and is proud of its environmental stewardship. With the diversity of land and water, it is only natural that we protect these natural resources.

It is with enthusiasm that the Oswego Green Team asks that recognizing Earth Day 2021, and its surrounding weeks, individuals, schools, organizations and groups participate in a litter and debris cleanup in your community. Whether it’s a town park, road, an empty lot or river bank, you can help. Whether a group or individual, we ask your participation in a cleanup that protects our resources. According to the study by “Keep America Beautiful,” litter costs in resources over $11.5 billion every year. Plastic litter has continually increased since 1969. Litter is a contributor to polluting our soils and contaminating our water.

There are cooperative projects that help sustain and protect our environment. For example, planting trees improves ground cover and remove pollutants from the air. Rain gardens prevent erosion and protect our rivers and streams.

Let’s keep Oswego County Green and Clean!

Respectfully,

Bob Green, Coordinator

Oswego County Green Team

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...