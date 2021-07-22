To the Editor,

I am not sure if you could help me but I figured it is worth a try. I have a long story I won’t bore you with. My husband a Navy Veteran who has PSTD is devastated along with me over our missing dog Lily who vanished during a camping trip in Parish. We actually live two and half hours away in Elmira just 15 minutes from the Pennsylvania boarder. I have been back and forth searching for Lily following up on leads that never bring Lily home.

We are 99999% sure she was picked up. Last year a man in a Silver Convertible was spotted stealing her signs. He took signs from Parish right through Camden.

Today I was told two were taken off poles in Tagberg. The Hastings State Police believe this man has Lily or knows who does. Also last year I had several phones calls from people saying a man had been bragging he stole Lily. I hired a Private Investigator in Syracuse. She was doing a great job of gathering evidence that looked like he was guilty. Unfortunately the case was destroyed by someone who was close to both him and I.

We have had people try to scam us out of cash, cash app and gift cards. We need help any help. We need coverage. She has her own Facebook page with over 2,000 plus followers. I get so many leads from her followers that sadly turn out not to be Lily. Another missing dog that has been missing for two years finally got some coverage a couple months ago. That broadcast just might result in her being returned also.

July 22nd is two years our Lily has been missing. A wonderful Facebook page Lost Pet Registry made it for free. There is so much more to this story. We need to find our baby girl. She is not just a dog she is family. We haven’t stopped searching nor have we given up hope that we will find her someday.

-Christine McIntire

