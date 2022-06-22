To the Editor,

Fulton’s West Side has shopping carts from Price Chopper in the streets surrounding this grocery store, and beyond.

They are not supposed to be removed from their property. Yet management has told me that they are missing over 70 carts. Not only is it an unpleasant sight in our neighborhoods, but they are a hazard if children get a hold of them or if it’s an extremely windy day.

Price Chopper is presently taking steps so that in the future, they can’t be removed from the parking lot. In the meantime, if you happen to come across any carts, please place them at the end of a driveway for easy access and call (315) 598-4000 to inform the store. A Price Chopper Employee will stop by to pick them up within a day or so.

Your assistance would be much appreciated.

-Dan Farfaglia, First Ward Common Councilor

