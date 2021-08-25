Dear Editor,

I am a citizen of Oswego County, therefore I am a citizen of New York and the United States. I enjoy the beautiful lakes, waterways, forests, and farms of my county. I acknowledge the significance of the agriculture, tourism, and transportation industries that greatly influence the economy of our area. I am pleased that our local history can be seen at Fort Ontario and in our museums. I enjoy viewing our West Pierhead Lighthouse from various locations in Oswego.

I honor the men and women from my county who served, were wounded, or gave their lives in the United States military. I will have compassion for soldiers from Oswego County who have endured extreme harness as prisoners of war in the hands of foreign powers.

I realize that God has been good to Oswego County and her citizens. May our county always have peace. May we always have respect for God, our founding fathers, or veterans, and the laws of our land. I will be a God-fearing, law-abiding citizen of Oswego County. I will stand for the right and participate in my county’s government. I will vote with biblical principles in mind. I will pray for my leaders. This pledge I give for the good of Oswego County.

-Dan Manka

