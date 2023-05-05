David Cordone, Fulton School Board Candidate

My name is David Cordone. I have served on the Fulton Board of Education 2001-2007, 2011-present. I served as Fulton Board Vice President 2006-2007. I served as Fulton Board President 2012-2017. I received the “Award for Extraordinary Service to Public Education” by the Central New York School Boards Association and School Board Member of the Year by the Oswego County School Boards Association in 2017. I am currently a member of the CiTi BOCES Board of Education (2015-present). I am a lifelong resident of Fulton and a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. I am currently a principal in the North Syracuse CSD and have been an educator for 33 years. I have two sons, who graduated from the Fulton City School District in 2021 and 2022. Both of my sons are currently working on their undergraduate degrees and have been well-prepared by their academic experiences and program in the Fulton City School District. I have not been employed by the Fulton CSD during my professional career, nor have I applied for employment by the District and have no family members employed by the Fulton City School District. I have always and have consistently advocated for our students and the opportunities and resources necessary for their success. As a member of the Fulton Board of Education during the COVID-19 pandemic, I advocated for our students to be allowed to participate in athletic programs and to be physically present in our schools as much as possible. My advocacy a member of the Board has always been for the needs of our students, and the needs of our staff to teach and support them, as well as the needs of parents to support their children. I remain committed to serving my community and our children. I want the same opportunities and experiences for all students of the Fulton City School District, as our District’s Mission is about them. Respectfully submitted by,

David Cordone, Fulton Board of Education Candidate