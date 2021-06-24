To the Editor,

Residents were notified that yard waste will not be picked up for the months of July and August. Are we going to get some road or sidewalk repairs? What is the reason that service is being suspended? Are we getting a rebate for those two months on our next quarterly water and trash bill?

What a deal we’re getting by doing the cities job for those two months and the city isn’t going to charge us when we bring it to them.

-David G. Yeatts

