Fmr. District 50 Sen. DeFrancisco Endorses Nick Paro for State Senate

To the Editor,

When I was first elected to the New York State Senate, Albany had promise. Most Senators on both sides of the aisle had integrity and put the interests of everyday New Yorkers as their top priority.

In the years since my retirement, so much has changed. Elected officials are acting out of contempt for political rivals, and more importantly, against the best interests of their constituents. I am appalled at where New York State is headed, and it’s time to end one-party New York City rule in the State Senate and restore our community’s voice in the halls of Albany.

When I met Nick Paro many years ago, I saw his commitment to making our area a better place to live. I’ve watched as he has served his community with vigor and fought for Central New Yorkers’ positions. His leadership qualities paired with his true love for our community makes Nick Paro the perfect candidate to retake my old Senate seat. At the age of 32, Nick has the energy to vigorously start the fight to reverse the direction of New York State. That is why I am proud to endorse Nick Paro’s candidacy for Senate District 50, and I hope you will join me by giving him your vote.

Nick is a conservative fighter who is led by his principles and his faith. He has shown that he will bring the voices of Central New Yorkers to the Senate Chambers, and he has both the will and know-how to win this election.

As you enjoy time with your families this Christmas season, and as you consider what you want New York State to look like for your children and grandchildren, I hope you will come to the same realization that I have – that Nick is the right person to stand up for you in the New York State Senate. I urge you to vote for Nick Paro to be our voice for the 50th District Senate Seat!

Sincerely,

John DeFrancisco

Retired New York State Senator

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...