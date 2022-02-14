To the Editor,

Everyone remembers how our State Government promised us an on-time budget and to never raise our state taxes. They failed to tell us how they were going to do that. They then proceeded to raise the cost to do business in the State. They unfunded mandates, causing Cities and Counties to raise taxes to cover the mandates.

This caused businesses to leave the state for a more business friendly State.

It caused residents to leave the State in droves.

Now everyone remembers how the City of Fulton Government has lowered the taxes in two budgets.

Making everyone feel good.

They proceeded to start raising fees to increase the revenue coming into the city. There was raising fees at North Bay campgrounds. Then there was raising a fee for a firepit ($25). The projected raising of sewage rates. Then raising the assessed value of our property saying they are not raising our taxes; no they are going to raise the amount of tax money we pay to the City. Now they are trying to raise the cost to do business in the city. Contractor fees will be increased making it more expensive to do business in the city. Building permit fees are being increased. All these cost increases to Contractors will in turn be passed on to the homeowner. Improvements will increase the assessed value of the properties, which will in turn increase the amount of tax money paid to the City.

Now you see the comparison between Albany government and Fulton government. We all know what the results of Albany raising of the cost of doing business and living in New York State were.

The same results will happen in the City of Fulton if the costs don’t stop.

If you’re a contactor looking to do business in the City of Fulton, please attend a public hearing on March 1st at the Common Council meeting let your views either for or against the fee increases be known.

If you’re a homeowner that is planning on do improvements to your home in the City of Fulton, please attend a public hearing on March 1st at the Common Council meeting and express your feelings either for or against the fee increases.

Frank Castiglia Jr.

Taxpayer City of Fulton

