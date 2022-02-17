Frank Castiglia Jr.: Drugs, Drugs, Drugs

To the Editor,
Reading a plethora of comments by residents of the City of Fulton both past and present, they say to stop the Drugs in the City of Fulton.
I’m guessing that the present administration hasn’t been reading the same comments.
The reason I say that is the fact that the administration has chosen not to opt out of selling Marijuana within the city limits of Fulton.
Many municipalities have chosen not to go after drug money taxes. They have chosen to opt-out of the sale of Marijuana.
Thus, the reason we have seen an increase in vape and smoke shoppes in the City of Fulton. The mayor’s answer to this increase is: they must meet all the requirements to do business in the City of Fulton. We will increase the police surveillance of these shops. This will increase our police costs and the workload on the already overburdened police force. So, if they fill out all of the correct applications, they will be permitted to do business in the City of Fulton.
The City of Futon will receive 2% sales tax revenue from the sales of Marijuana. Thus, the large increase in sales tax revenue in this year’s budget.
The Administration has chosen money over people.
Frank Castiglia Jr.
Taxpayer in the City of Fulton
Just remember 2% sales tax revenue money will put the city on easy street.
R.J. :remember that when the cost of policing it goes up 20%. Costs will out weigh the revenue.
But if we are allowed to smoke, we won’t care as much about $5 Buck a gallon Biden gas will we?
Still watching,I was kidding when I stated 2% is what this city gets rich from. R.J.
Get your facts straight Frank! Marijuana is safer than alcohol! Yes, get rid of the heroin, fentinol, cocaine & ILLEGAL drugs…but don’t spew a bunch of refer madness propaganda & expect me to keep quiet! Educate yourself on the facts & stop inappropriate fear mongering.
Strongadvocate: It’s not fear mongering, it’s fact, Mayor has said the city will keep a close eye on the shops for illegal activity. Which means more costs, those costs get passed on to the taxpayer. The businesses are not in favor of these shops. Oswego has them in the outlying malls. All for the sake of 2% in sales tax money. Again just a fact. Now I’m hearing the license to sell Marijuana is over $100,000, so do I think these places are going to go get a license. No, therefor a close eye will have to be kept. All for 2% sales tax revenue.
Real smart. Sell drugs so you can support bloated fire and police departments. They represent 60-70 per cent of her entire budget. Get those departments right sized like Barlow did and you won’t have to sell drugs.
so the city intends to continue the phony war on cannabis over a couple shops that might sell a little back door weed lol ..get a grip! weeds everywhere ! always has been, always will be & legal now !..except it, imbrace it! enough of the outdated reafer madness propaganda. but then of course this is coming from the notorious mismanagers and their cohorts so its rite on par for the fulton course. in actuality with the rite ideas it could be beneficial in helping pull the people in this city back outa the dumps.