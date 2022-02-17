Frank Castiglia Jr.: Drugs, Drugs, Drugs

To the Editor,

Reading a plethora of comments by residents of the City of Fulton both past and present, they say to stop the Drugs in the City of Fulton.

I’m guessing that the present administration hasn’t been reading the same comments.

The reason I say that is the fact that the administration has chosen not to opt out of selling Marijuana within the city limits of Fulton.

Many municipalities have chosen not to go after drug money taxes. They have chosen to opt-out of the sale of Marijuana.

Thus, the reason we have seen an increase in vape and smoke shoppes in the City of Fulton. The mayor’s answer to this increase is: they must meet all the requirements to do business in the City of Fulton. We will increase the police surveillance of these shops. This will increase our police costs and the workload on the already overburdened police force. So, if they fill out all of the correct applications, they will be permitted to do business in the City of Fulton.

The City of Futon will receive 2% sales tax revenue from the sales of Marijuana. Thus, the large increase in sales tax revenue in this year’s budget.

The Administration has chosen money over people.

Frank Castiglia Jr.

Taxpayer in the City of Fulton

