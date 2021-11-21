To the Editor,

I’m Back!

I would like to take the chance to thank everyone for going out and voting on November 2nd. With the absentee ballots counted on November 16th, my win was assured. Unofficial count was 259 for me and 233 for my opponent.

I would like to thank the Oswego County Conservative Party for their endorsement, along with the Oswego county Labor Council.

I am very pleased that the people of the 25th District chose me to return to the Legislative seat to stand up for them and hold the Legislature Accountable for their spending of your tax dollars.

I hope to do them proud for selecting me as their County Legislator in the 25th District.

Thank you again!

Frank Castiglia Jr.

Oswego County Legislator elect

