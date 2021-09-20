To the Editor,

City of Fulton it is time! It is time to lower the number of Councilors.

At the last meeting of the Common Council the Comprehensive Plan was presented and without any objections or concerns by the Council, one would say the plan will be accepted as is. (Author sent in this correction at a later point and this sentence was changed.)

In the plan was information that was somewhat out dated but showed the growing trend of the loss of residents of the City of Fulton.

The plan showed a population of 11,419(as of 2018) however the Census of 2020 showed a population at 10,970.

We had a peak of 14,261(in 1960) according to the information in the plan. At that time we required 6 wards and 6 common councilors. The population was fairly even.

Today according to the Comprehensive Plan a Common Councilor in the 1st ward represents some 2,740 residents. A Common councilor in the 4th ward represents some 2,375. However the Common councilors in the 2nd and 3rd ward represent some 1,447 residents(2,895 combined) and the Common councilors in the 5th and 6th ward represent some 1,704 residents(3,409 combined).

Now the logical thing to do is to redistrict and lower the number of Common Councilors. Less Government is need with fewer residents.

Do I really think you will vote to do that. NO! However you all voted on and accepted the Comprehensive Plan so the information must be correct.

The other option is to pay the 1st and 4th Ward Common Councilors a high rate of pay by cutting the rate the other Common Councilors receive. The rate would be about half sense they represent almost half as many residents as the 1st and 4th Ward.

The choice is yours Common Councilors.

Either way it is time!

Frank Castiglia Jr.

