To the Editor,
City of Fulton it is time! It is time to lower the number of Councilors.
At the last meeting of the Common Council the Comprehensive Plan was presented and without any objections or concerns by the Council, one would say the plan will be accepted as is. (Author sent in this correction at a later point and this sentence was changed.)
In the plan was information that was somewhat out dated but showed the growing trend of the loss of residents of the City of Fulton.
The plan showed a population of 11,419(as of 2018) however the Census of 2020 showed a population at 10,970.
We had a peak of 14,261(in 1960) according to the information in the plan. At that time we required 6 wards and 6 common councilors. The population was fairly even.
Today according to the Comprehensive Plan a Common Councilor in the 1st ward represents some 2,740 residents. A Common councilor in the 4th ward represents some 2,375. However the Common councilors in the 2nd and 3rd ward represent some 1,447 residents(2,895 combined) and the Common councilors in the 5th and 6th ward represent some 1,704 residents(3,409 combined).
Now the logical thing to do is to redistrict and lower the number of Common Councilors. Less Government is need with fewer residents.
Do I really think you will vote to do that. NO! However you all voted on and accepted the Comprehensive Plan so the information must be correct.
The other option is to pay the 1st and 4th Ward Common Councilors a high rate of pay by cutting the rate the other Common Councilors receive. The rate would be about half sense they represent almost half as many residents as the 1st and 4th Ward.
The choice is yours Common Councilors.
Either way it is time!
Frank Castiglia Jr.
Whether or not they voted on a plan or not. The main point is that we have less people so we should have less Common councilors. Drop 2 of them. Good point Frank.
You can count on Frank. Thank-you.
So let me see the total Oswego county residents have dropped so let’s get rid of several legislative positions in the county. This only makes sense right??And the city’s population isn’t that different in all city wards many of them have businesses they take care of. So Frank use your thinking cap and look into redistricting the county where they make so much more money per year. I see you as always have all of the answers to save the world. How about you just shut up!!
Wow,what a comment.
Totally disgusted with you, How about you use your real name and not hide behind an alias. I see you don’t understand the representation formula. It is not figured by the number or the size of the businesses in each ward or district. It is figured by the number of residents that are represented. So with the freedom of speech I will continue to keep voicing my ideas and my opinion. Next time use your real name don’t be scared.
Totally disgusted with you, Please be informed before you speak. I did write a letter on Sept. 9 requesting the redistricting of the county and the lowering of the legislative ranks. And if you really look at the number of residents a Legislator represents and the number a Common Councilor represents the City Councilor gets paid more per resident than and Legislator, but either way we need less of both. Again use you name like me. Don’t hide.
It has always been important that people speak up about their government, because if you don’t you get the government you deserve. The writer suggested that something should be considered based on statistics that are available and put it forth, he should not be told to shut up.
I remember years ago when another Mayor and Administration had the city in a distressed financial situation and a writer suggested we take a look at another town Oneida, which is approximately the same size as Fulton and how they were doing more with less people in their budget. Meaning police, fire and staff, he was villified for what he was reporting also.
Speak up and wake the people up.