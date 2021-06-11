To the Editor,

Truth and Consequences is not a game the Fulton Mayor and Common Council wants to play.

At a meeting in May I requested a vote on the changing of the time limit for time to speak during the public comment period. At that time a majority of the members of the public agreed that they would like to see the time changed to 5 min. at least.

Well, the Mayor said that they couldn’t vote on that motion that night but she would put it on the agenda for the June meeting.

Well instead of putting it on the agenda and having a vote in public by the Common council the mayor read what the rules for the public comment period were from back in 2012.

She then said that the Council agreed to keep the rules as they were.

Now knowing that a public vote would show the true colors of the Council they did this behind closed doors.

We no longer have a Democracy in the City of Fulton. In the past the public could always bring their issues to the Common Council meetings and receive an answer in Public and take as long as needed to bring their forward.

We must follow the rules of an Administration that instead of “Government by the People and for the People” we have one that Governs “By the leader and for the leader”.

-Frank Castiglia Jr.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...