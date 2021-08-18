Where is Waldo (AKA: Friends of Fulton Parks)?

Summer is almost over and FOFP has been missing for 2yrs now. One year because of the pandemic and this year because of the new administration in the City.

There are many that remember how bad our playgrounds were and the city of Fulton had no money to make the playgrounds useable.

Enter into the picture a group of volunteers that felt that our children needed a place to play. They formed a group called Friends of Fulton Parks. They had fund raisers, sold memberships (I bought two lifetime memberships) and low and behold without a dime out of the city of Fulton budget, the playgrounds were reborn. They bought equipment, bought foundation material, they had playground building events. Parents started bringing their children to the playgrounds again and enjoying them.

FOFP also started working on a walking trail system over by the lake for adults.

Now we have an administration that is concentrating on events for adults, why because the playgrounds are all set up. They forget that the children still need their attention. The playgrounds still need someone to maintain them. The city doesn’t have the manpower of money to do this. They will leave them (the playgrounds) alone and when they get to be in disarray again they will cry. Who will lose out? The children that is who!

Now the current administration claims that the multi-year contract that FOFP had with the city is no longer valid. They claim that the contract was with the past Mayor and no longer is valid and must be revisited and rewritten. I’m sorry but I thought any contract with the city is a contract with the city not anyone person or Mayor.

We miss and need you Friends of Fulton Parks!

Please everyone call the Mayor’s office and demand that the contract be reinstated for the remainder of the multi-year contract.

-Frank Castiglia

Lifetime member of FOFP

