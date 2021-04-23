Dear Editor,

The Friends of the Oswego Library respectfully asks the citizens of the Oswego School District to support the Oswego S.D. Public Library by voting for a library trustee, as well as the levy on the Tuesday May 18, 2021 ballot.

During this difficult time due to the worldwide pandemic, the library has continued to provide services to the Oswego community. Patrons can still borrow books and other items safely by using curbside pickup, and can access information from home using library online databases. Children’s programs continue on a regular schedule because they are delivered virtually.

Library staff are working to reopen the library in compliance with government health and safety guidelines, Please check the OPL Website and Facebook page for updates and news as the Library moves forward to reopening the building. There you will also begin to find specific information regarding health and safety guidelines. The Children’s room is looking forward to the return of our most popular program the Summer Reading Program built around this year’s THEME: “Tails and Tales”. We look forward to welcoming you all back in person!

Please remember to vote on May 18, 2021!

Joe McManus

FOL Board President

