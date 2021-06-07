To The Editor,

I am writing this letter to show my appreciation to the residents in the city of Fulton. It has been an honor and my pleasure to serve the city of Fulton for the past two years as the 4th Ward Common Councilor.

It is with great respect to the city and its governing body to inform the public, for personal reasons, I will not be seeking reelection this year.

I believe our city is headed in a great direction and will show significant progress in the years to come. Over the last two years I have met and connected with the taxpayers in the 4th ward and throughout the city of Fulton.

I will forever hold the taxpayers in my heart and show a great deal of respect for our hardworking city departments. I can’t thank you all enough for the opportunity to represent the 4th Ward in our city. I will continue to be present and active within the community and I will still attend the occasional Common Council meeting here and there. My heart and soul is still with our great city and its residents.

I also would like to announce, I put my faith and support behind 4th Ward Council Candidate Ethan Parkhurst. Ethan has attended countless meetings of the Common Council. He has a natural connection to the people of our city. I can see Ethan has a clear dedication to the city of Fulton community. You can always see him involved with city activities to better the lives of the residents. I am confident Ethan has the drive and work ethic to enhance our city in a positive manner.

New ideas and a younger generation is what our city will continue to thrive on. I feel he is the best person for this position to help move our city forward. I sincerely appreciate the continued support and look forward to the next chapter.

Sincerely,

4th Ward Common Councilor John D Kenyon

