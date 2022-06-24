Linda Eagan: Proud Of Fulton Neighborhoods

Dear Editor

As I drive through the city of Fulton, I, can’t help but smile and be so proud of who we are, what we have accomplished and what we are accomplishing!!!! The difference in the neighborhoods is so remarkable and even more important, I hear from residents daily as to how happy they are to be part of the Fulton Community.

That’s incredible…if you recall only a few years ago, the rhetoric was…Fulton’s best days are gone or Nothing good ever happens in Fulton or We better get out of Fulton while we still can! This transformation is not to be taken lightly nor should we think our work is done. People are watching, not only our residents but I’m getting calls from other communities on a regular basis.

In fact, two weeks ago the Mayor of Oneonta traveled here to see our work in hopes of replicating Fulton Block Builders in his city. A month ago, we hosted a Replication Event for every Oswego County community and sold the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) Replication manual to Lafayette, Indiana.

What’s more, Fulton resident, and FBB volunteer, Joyce, wrote “I am proud to see the changes! I couldn’t believe my ears when my sister was able to travel home from the UK and her first comment was about what she saw (without any words from me) that Fulton looked as though things had changed and looked so much better. She couldn’t express enough how the changes were evident. She hasn’t been here in over three years and in that short time, the great accomplishments FBB participants have made, are seen! I can’t tell you how that made me feel!”

Linda’s taking people on tours to see what we have accomplished frequently. So, I say to the residents of Fulton, keep up the good work and make Fulton shine each and every day. Whether you have an FBB sign in your yard now or had one in the past – people have placed great hope in the Pride you display!

Thank you from the FBB team and remember ” WE – ARE FULTON BLOCK BUILDERS …SHARE OUR PRIDE…WATCH US GROW!”

THANKS SO MUCH, Linda Eagan

Fulton Block Builders Administrative Director

