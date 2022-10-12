To the Editor,

Brookfield Renewable U.S., owner and operator of the Varick Power Station in Oswego wants to clarify that the new section of fence along the river walk is on City of Oswego property and is not related to Brookfield operations.

As anglers have descended on this location to take advantage of the popular fishing spot some have been quick to communicate their displeasure about the new fence to Brookfield staff.

Many out fishing mistakenly believe that Brookfield put up the fence. However, the fence was erected by the City Department of Public Works at the direction of the city government and input from the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism & Planning.

“As community partners we at Brookfield respect the decision made by city but feel it is important for the public to know that their duly elected representatives at the city and county levels are responsible for making this type of policy decision and the appropriate place to direct their questions, concerns and opinions on the matter,”Mark Luciano, Brookfield Stakeholder Relations Manager.

Luciano had the opportunity to meet with Mayor Billy Barlow last week to discuss the fence, fishing at the riverwalk and public safety. He has also had discussions with David Turner, Director County Department of Community Development, Tourism & Planning related to this issue.

Mayor Billy Barlow commented, “Prior to my administration a fence was removed near the Brookfield power dam. With its removal more space was made available for local fisherman. Over the years wall fisherman have abused the area by littering, public urination and drug use in the corner as well as creating a dangerous situation for drift boats below by casting their lines and/or throwing objects to close to those fishermen. The decision by the city to restore the fence at half of its dimension of the original size is a solution to still allow areas of public use on the wall and create a safe and picturesque area for the public.”

Brookfield, the City Council and County Tourism share a common interest in ensuring public safety on and around the river. Balancing the interests of anglers and the reduction of troublesome behavior on city property adjacent to hydro facility will remain a priority.

As a FERC licensee, Brookfield is responsible for providing recreational opportunities to the public at their hydro facilities across the state. Fishing, a popular activity near many Brookfield sites including Varick, demands a heightened level of attention directed at public safety protocols and interactions with the public.

-Mark Luciano

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...