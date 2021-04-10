Kim Hubbard: Mayor Barlow

To the Editor,

Yes, Mayor Barlow you have done a good job modernizing the city enforcement codes for landlords. But I am wondering who is enforcing the laws on the city because you are in violation.

Have you looked at the buildings the city owns? The maintenance building next to the Crisafulli Skating Rink has a roof which is failing and is a hazard, at the Ponzi Building in the fort the front is falling down and has been fenced off to hopefully keep anyone from getting hurt.

You, as mayor, hold landlords responsible, who holds you responsible for enforcing “your” city codes. Both of these buildings are historic and present a sorry picture of Oswego especially since there is a possibility of the Fort Ontario area becoming a National Park.

– Kim Hubbard

