Kim Hubbard: Mayor Barlow

To the Editor,
Yes, Mayor Barlow you have done a good job modernizing the city enforcement codes for landlords. But I am wondering who is enforcing the laws on the city because you are in violation.
Have you looked at the buildings the city owns? The maintenance building next to the Crisafulli Skating Rink has a roof which is failing and is a hazard, at the Ponzi Building in the fort the front is falling down and has been fenced off to hopefully keep anyone from getting hurt.
You, as mayor, hold landlords responsible, who holds you responsible for enforcing “your” city codes. Both of these buildings are historic and present a sorry picture of Oswego especially since there is a possibility of the Fort Ontario area becoming a National Park.
– Kim Hubbard
Im surprised the Renaissance Association isnt coming down on him like they are in my neighborhoods. They are strong arming the homeowners with made up violations and have told Code Enforcement to walk down the streets as they are moving into different neighborhoods. This came from the code office! Its discrimination at its best!! What they are doing is gentrification and pushing the little guys out of the neighborhoods. If you dont believe me look up the Baltimore Theory on google!! Its all about increasing their property values not putting pride in the neighborhoods!! Ask the executive director!! How about getting the drug abusers and homeless off the streets and getting them help? There is putting pride in our city by helping each other not just yourself. Gee what a novel idea!!!!