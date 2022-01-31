Oswego County Superintendents: Unity Needed Amid Challenging Times

To the Editor,

It has been nearly two years since COVID-19 changed our lives. It’s changed the way we educate, socialize, shop and go about everyday tasks. We didn’t ask for a global pandemic, but we have adapted with every curveball thrown our way.

We maintain our commitment to keeping our students, staff and communities safe. As part of that commitment, we have worked closely with the department of health and have followed CDC guidelines. Throughout the pandemic, the guidance has changed regarding quarantines, distancing recommendations and masking requirements. While we understand your frustration with the ever-evolving guidance, we also must follow the latest health and legal requirements to ensure the well-being of our school communities.

Last week, masking requirements were in the news when an appeals judge restored New York’s mask mandate until Feb. 22, unless it is extended by the NYSDOH. We will continue to abide by these state orders, and we will closely monitor the affiliated court cases for any changes to the current policies.

Stronger than our differing opinions is what unifies us: how much we care about our children. We are working through challenging times together, but those challenges don’t have to get in the way of how we treat one another.

It is our sincere hope that this pandemic will end soon so our students, staff and communities can return to normalcy. In the meantime, we appreciate your patience and understanding.

Sincerely,

Oswego County Superintendents

Lynn Rhone (APW)

Tom Colabufo (Central Square)

Brian Pulvino (Fulton)

Donna Runner (Mexico)

Christopher Staats (Hannibal)

Dr. Mathis Calvin III (Oswego)

Tom Jennings (Pulaski)

Christopher Byrne (Phoenix)

Kyle Faulkner (Sandy Creek)

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...