To the Editor,

Thanks to the tremendous outpouring of support from the community and the tireless effort of our many volunteers, United Way of Greater Oswego County’s 20th Annual Stuff-A-Bus Campaign was a resounding success.

I applaud the donations of school supplies and funds we received from organizations, individuals and businesses, the work of the nine district coordinators, each bus site volunteer, the transportation dept. from the school districts, our friends who collected, sorted, and distributed the school supplies, along with the cooperation we received from businesses that graciously hosted a bus and served as an official drop site for school supplies. Collectively, 33,415 school supply items were gathered and distributed throughout the county to 1,730 children.

The success of this year’s Stuff-A-Bus Campaign would not have been possible if not for the Oswego Elks Lodge and their members, who warmly welcomed us to their facility! I am also grateful to Eagle Beverage for all their help. The collaborative efforts of the Fulton, Phoenix, Hannibal, Mexico, APW, Pulaski, Sandy Creek, Central Square, and Oswego School Districts, the CSEA, and OCTA members worked very hard to make this happen, and I thank you. Their efforts, along with that of our many volunteers, helped put smiles on the faces of hundreds of children who now have the school supplies they need for a successful start to the school year. It was rewarding to see the expressions on the faces of the families that received school supplies for their children. Their gratitude was unforgettable.

I am extremely grateful to my co-chair, Laurie Kelly, for her hard work and weeks of volunteering throughout this event. Laurie, along with her husband John, and son, John Michael, helped produce outstanding results for the children of Oswego County. A special thanks goes out to Luann Kehoe for her many years of volunteering for this annual event and the members of the Oswego National Honor Society offering many hours of their time over two days, as well.

Thank you to the countless number of community members who donated school supplies and the businesses that served as an official collection site. Your concern for the youth of Oswego County is greatly appreciated and the success of this initiative would not be possible without you!

Sincerely,

Patrick Dewine

Executive Director

United Way of Greater Oswego County

