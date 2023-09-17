*All submissions are posted in their original format

To the editor: Frank Castiglia

Nobody wants to see the remake of a bad movie; some may be curious but if they watch and see the previews they won’t want to watch it again.

Now they may have changed the lead actor and some of the supporting cast, and they may promise the same old key points. You know like transparency, open door, fulltime commitment, and for the people.

The bad movie of this story is the election of the Mayor of the City of Fulton.

There are 4 candidates for this position but only 3 will fulfill the promise of Full time Mayor.

Become an informed voter know who is for what and who will answer to the people.

Three candidates can and will be a fulltime Mayor if elected, with an open-door policy and no appointment required to talk to the Mayor.

Three will report to the people not the party, three will report to the people and not big business.

Three have openly opposed affordable housing in the City of Fulton.

Three when asked will state that they are ready willing and able to be a fulltime Mayor, one will hesitate when asked that question.

So for the most of us that don’t want a remake of a Bad movie, please become an informed voter.

Most of all we don’t need another Parttime Mayor we have had that for almost 4 yrs and shouldn’t want it again.

Frank Castiglia Jr. resident of the City of Fulton

