Sean “Walter” Stevens: Political Beyond Two Choices

To the Editor,

Even though the board of elections is only recognizing two political parties for the upcoming elections, there are other choices. There is a group called the Oswego County Libertarian Mises Caucus. It has been run since 2008 by Sean Stevens who has run for Minetto Town Supervisor several times, with his best result coming in 2019 receiving 36% of the vote. Our core goal is to stay out of your wallet and out of your business. We offer help with running for office, help with FIOA requests and other ways to hold your local government accountable. Feel free to reach out by email at [email protected] or there is a Facebook page call Oswego County Libertarian Mises Caucus.

Thank you,

Sean “Walter” Stevens

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...