The following is a statement from Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton:
Yesterday, tragedy occurred at an elementary school in Texas. I would first like to state that our thoughts and prayers are with the families of any student, the school staff, any first responders involved, and any person affected.
I would like to reiterate that in Oswego County it has been a priority of this administration to start a county wide School Resource Officer program, which began in 2019, shortly after I took office, and has continued to grow since. We would like to ultimately see School Resource Officers in every staffed school building in this county.
Additionally, it is my hope to one day have more Patrol Officers available to work the areas surrounding the schools and as a result we have temporarily increased our staffing to dedicate Patrol Officers to the areas around the schools to help ensure safety for our children and school employees.
Understand that it is of greatest importance to me to take every measure possible to protect our innocent children.
Hilton, come out and say it: “Guns in every teacher’s desk drawer”, or are you still smartin’ from flying that disgraced American flag at the “Flotiller”?
You can’t stop guns with more guns. An 8th grader recently brought one to school in Syracuse and Oswego BOCES had an incident of guns in an on-campus vehicle
Pass HR8 Pass HR8 Pass HR8 Pass HR8 Pass HR8 Pass HR8 Pass HR8 Pass HR8
There’s something going on in the World; a situation we cannot ignore any longer; in a country far away. And we really need to address it.
Dear Fellow Europeans,
A devastating humanitarian crisis is threatening small country on the coast of North America: The United States of America.
124,000 injured, 40,000 dead.
This year alone.
Every day 40 US citizens die because of terrible epidemic:
Nonsensical Rifle Addiction.
NRA is a constitutional disorder……caused by a dysfunction of the prefrontal second amendment in the nonsensical cortex. Causing patients to shoot people.
It starts with an innocent Colt but patients soon show signs with shotguns, sniper rifles and M-16s.
Often patients use silencers to hide their addiction.
People who suffer from NRA have a big impact on their environment. Family, classmates, and random strangers suffer from fatigue, anxiety…….and the feeling of getting shot in the face.
NRA is highly contagious, Patients often pass it on to their children. This happens automatically or semi-automatically. Scientists still can’t explain why, but it’s spreading like wildfire throughout the US…NRA seems unable to cross the Ocean. Or the Canadian Border.
Nonsensical Rifle Addiction is hard to eradicate. People with the most severe form of NRA are often in hard to reach places…like rural areas or Congress.
Many Americans are desperate.
911 Call
911: “What’s your emergency?”
Caller: “I’m wounded and I need thoughts and prayers.”
911:” I’ll send an ambulance sir.”
Caller: “No, I said thoughts and prayers.”
But, we Europeans can help. Programs have been initiated like the Nonsensical Rifle Addiction Anonymous, the NRAA. More help is needed. Urgently. We cannot turn away, so donate now.
Text: STOPNRA to zero,zero,three,one,ackackackack,nine.
With your contribution the Red Cross can send airplanes to drop •water •blankets •facts •insights *statistics and •truth bombs
Yes, those are bullet points because bullet points don’t kill people. Ignorance kills people. Let’s help the American people fire Congressmen instead of guns. Say “Nay TO NRA”.
Contributors must be more than 18 years old. Your money may be used for scientific research or to bribe Republican Senators.
Recent Texas school shooting illustrate the need for greater security at school. I fully agree with Sheriff Hilton that we need a school resource officer in each Oswego County school building.
Current security procedures should be enforced with penalties for violations.
Metal detectors and scanners to see bag contents, similar to those used at airports, would be helpful. Clear tote bags could be used along with random checks of lockers and bags.
Air conditioning should be available so that windows are not open wide enough to allow intrusion.
These thoughts may sound extreme but reasonable for school security.