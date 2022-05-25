The following is a statement from Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton:

Yesterday, tragedy occurred at an elementary school in Texas. I would first like to state that our thoughts and prayers are with the families of any student, the school staff, any first responders involved, and any person affected.

I would like to reiterate that in Oswego County it has been a priority of this administration to start a county wide School Resource Officer program, which began in 2019, shortly after I took office, and has continued to grow since. We would like to ultimately see School Resource Officers in every staffed school building in this county.

Additionally, it is my hope to one day have more Patrol Officers available to work the areas surrounding the schools and as a result we have temporarily increased our staffing to dedicate Patrol Officers to the areas around the schools to help ensure safety for our children and school employees.

Understand that it is of greatest importance to me to take every measure possible to protect our innocent children.

