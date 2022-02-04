To the Editor,

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (TDVAM). Teen dating violence is more common than most people think; 1 in 3 teens and young adults in the US will experience emotional, physical, and/or sexual abuse from their intimate partner before they reach adulthood.

Every February organizations across the country, including Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Service to Aid Families (SAF) program, come together to raise awareness about the issue. The month long push of awareness focuses on advocacy and education. SAF is utilizing New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NYSCADV) theme “What is Love?” along with Love is Respect’s theme “Talk About It” to start the conversation about unhealthy teen relationships and show what healthy relationships look like.

Teen dating violence impacts millions of people each year, but it can be prevented through educating youth and the community on healthy and unhealthy relationships.

Everyone can have a role in preventing dating violence. Adults are encouraged to model healthy relationship behaviors, and talk with their teens about the importance of the way they treat others. Creating a culture of consent in the home and school lets kids and teens know that everyone has the right to refuse physical contact and is entitled to personal space. Asking teens what they think love should look like or what they would like/wouldn’t like in a relationship is a good way to start a conversation about healthy and unhealthy behaviors.

SAF is Oswego County’s Licensed Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Program. Last year, SAF served more than 600 victims and survivors. SAF continues to work with school districts to bring prevention education and direct services to young people. SAF is proud to collaborate with several Oswego County School Districts, along with SUNY Oswego and Cayuga Community College’s Fulton campus, to provide advocates at these locations so students, faculty, and staff can receive confidential help and support.

Abuse should always be taken seriously, especially among youth and teens. If someone is unsure how to help a teen who they suspect is in an abusive relationship, we encourage them to call the SAF 24 Hour Crisis Hotline (315-342-1600) for guidance and resources.

-Stacie France

Coordinator of Client Services

Oswego County Opportunities, Inc.

SAF Program

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related