Stephanie A Stone: Protect Our Children

To the Editor,

How many more deaths must there be before Governor Hochul steps up and takes action to hold DSS accountable for the death of the children in our community? I’m certain she is aware of what has been going on, but has said nothing nor given us the support we need to get justice for these children. The current investigations are not enough, the employees of DSS will continue on like they did after Erin Maxwell’s death, with no consequences for their failures.

If we don’t stand together today and demand that the Governor step up, we are certain to read about more deaths of innocent children who DSS failed. Visit and share this website https://www.change.org/JusticeForOswegoCountyChildren. We must all do what we can to protect the children.

-Stephanie A Stone

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...