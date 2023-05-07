*All submissions are posted in their original format

To the editor: Susan Collins, Fulton School Board of Education Candidate

I am Susan Collins. I have lived in the Fulton community my entire life, having attended Fulton schools K-12. My 2 children, Derek and Miranda Prosser also attended Fulton Schools.

I value public education, attending SUNY schools for associates through masters degrees.

I have taught in the Solvay School District for 29 years, recently becoming a National Board Certified Teacher. Three generations of my family have worked in public education.

I am committed to the education of all children. All children are entitled to an education, based on equity, challenging them to their full potential. Role models in our community must provide a healthy school culture.

I will be an asset to the Fulton Board of Education. I am committed to the shared decision making process. In collaboration with my peers, I have been a part of district decision making teams at all levels in my school district. I value the perspectives of others and reflect on differing opinions, including my own. Making mindful decisions that prioritize all students’ education and their social emotional health empowering the next generation is a top priority.

