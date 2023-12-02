Thank you from Frank Castiglia

Thank you!

I have been waiting for the 2023 Election results to be certified before expressing my appreciation to the voters in the Oswego county’s 25thDistrict.

With over 712 votes cast, the turnout was a little low however the people spoke through their votes.

First it is a big thank you to the voters that cast their vote for me, enabling me to return to stand up for the public.

Second, I would like to thank my opponent for running an old-fashioned style campaign. That which just the facts and nothing but the facts. No name calling no personal attacks. Thank you, sir.

The final count was 472 for me and 237 for my opponent. There were 5 write-in votes.

Remember no matter which of us you voted for, I represent all and please call if there is anything at the County level I might be able to help you with.

My email is [email protected] and cellphone is 315-414-7008.

Honorable Frank Castiglia Jr. Your public servant always standing for ACCOUNTABILITY!

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...