Unmanly War In Gaza

Dear Editor,

Mr. Netanyahu loudly protests that Hamas hangs out below or nearby civilian buildings so they can use people as human shields.

If that is the case, why wouldn’t Netanyahu take the manly approach and simply sidestep buildings by sending IDF forces into the tunnels to confront Hamas directly? Instead, he chooses to smash hordes of civilian buildings to pieces above the ground hoping he will hit a Hamas soldier or two in the process.

Going after innocent family members of bad guys is a tactic used by gangster organizations in the U.S. and Russian GRU. Netanyahu’s use of the same strategy, only on a much larger scale, proves he is a terrorist criminal just like Hamas.

Some 70% of dead and wounded Gazans are women, children, and the elderly. But that’s okay because Netanyahu doesn’t like human shields any more than he likes Hamas.

From Kimball Shinkoskey

